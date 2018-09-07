Home»Sport

Nations League round-up: Italy fight back for Poland point in opener

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 10:09 PM

Italy came from behind to draw 1-1 with Poland in their opening UEFA Nations League clash in Bologna.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup and trailed at half-time when Piotr Zielinski converted Robert Lewandowski's pass as Poland ended a scoreless run against Italy of 11 games.

Jorginho had been caught in possession in the lead up to Poland's goal, but made amends 12 minutes from time.

The Chelsea playmaker netted from the penalty spot after Jakub Blaszczykowski's foul on Federico Chiesa.

And Italy head coach Roberto Mancini had to settle for a draw in his first competitive match in charge, in League A Group 3.

Russia built on their strong showing, as hosts, at the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Turkey in Trabzon.

Denis Cheryshev scored a fine volley to put the visitors in front after 13 minutes, only for Serdar Aziz to equalise four minutes before half-time.

But Artem Dzyuba restored Russia's lead four minutes after the break to give them an ideal start to League B Group 2.

Taulant Xhaka scored 10 minutes into the second half as Albania beat Israel 1-0 in Elbasan.

Scotland, the third team in League C Group 1, host Albania on Monday.

Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic's penalty proved the difference as Serbia edged Lithuania 1-0 in Group 4.

The visitors hit the woodwork four times in Vilnius, including through Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The other Group 4 game ended goalless between Romania and Montenegro in Ploiesti, while Azerbaijan and Kosovo's League D Group 3 clash in Baku was also 0-0.

But in the other game in the same pool, the Faroe Islands beat Malta 3-1 thanks to goals from Joan Edmundsson, Rene Joensen and Hallur Hansson.


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballNations LeagueUEFA

More in this Section

Giggs heaps praise on players as Wales open Nations League campaign in style

Football rumours from the media

Paul Pogba tries to focus on fitness but says transfer talk is inevitable

Andy Robertson talks up Eden Hazard ahead of Scotland’s clash with Belgium


Today's Stories

Six observations about the All-Ireland football final and all that flows from it

Is it time to conscript draft-dodging players into national service?

Richest sport may yet fall to its knees

Sergio Garcia will need true grit to justify surprise selection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 05, 2018

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »