Nacho: Win over Leganes was an opportunity to release pent-up anger

Real Madrid let out their pent-up anger against Leganes, according to defender Nacho.

The Spanish giants returned to winning ways by seeing off Leganes 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie.

Sergio Ramos scored his 100th career goal with a 44th-minute penalty before second-half strikes from Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior rounded off a first win in 2019 at the third attempt.

Last Thursday’s 2-2 draw at Villarreal was followed by a 2-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad at the weekend, which apparently left Santiago Solari’s side seething ahead of their cup clash.

“We were angry and we let it out on the pitch,” Nacho said according to Marca.

“Things weren’t going well for us and we weren’t having good results.

“Today we had a good game.

“We’re struggling to win three or four in a row, so now we need this to gain confidence. Vinicius Junior impressed for Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“We hope that this will be the first of many wins.”

Summer signing Vinicius scored his third goal for the club after teeing up Vazquez for Real’s second.

The 18-year-old Brazilian is set for big things, according to Nacho.

“If he keeps going like he is now and if he is surrounded by people who support him then he’ll have a great future,” added the Spain international.

“He still needs to work hard, but he is showing that he is a great player.”

- Press Association