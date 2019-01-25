NAC Breda off the bottom after 1-1 draw

NAC Breda climbed off the bottom of the Eredivisie table after claiming a point in a 1-1 draw at home to ADO Den Haag.

The visitors took the lead after 21 minutes when Melvyn Lorenzen scored only his second goal of the season and his first since August.

But Den Haag are now without a win in three league matches after Gervane Kastaneer equalised five minutes into the second half. The striker was allowed to run into the box and he punished some poor defending with a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

It continued NAC’s improvement in recent weeks, with the southern club now beaten only once in six league games as they fight to stay in the top flight – the point lifting them above De Graafschap on goal difference with both teams on 15 points.

- Press Association