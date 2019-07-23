Nabil Fekir makes move to Real Betis

Former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has left Lyon to sign a four-year contract with Real Betis.

The 26-year-old France international came close to moving to Anfield last summer but concerns over an historic knee injury scuppered the switch.

LaLiga side Betis have, however, opted to secure the services of the World Cup winner, who has signed a contract running until 2023 at the Benito Villamarin.

On their official website, the Seville club hailed the capture of a player with “creativity, great technique, shooting ability and attacking edge”.

- PA Sport