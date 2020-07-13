News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mutiny from FAI Council against conditions of government bailout

By John Fallon
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 04:53 PM

Mutiny from FAI Council against conditions of government bailout
FAI headquarters at Abbotstown. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Moves are being made to host a special council meeting of the FAI amid growing disquiet over the ceding power to external directors.

James Kelly, a member of the Leinster Football Association (LFA), has today called upon fellow members of the FAI Council to host a summit.

Should the junior football administrator acquire 20 signatures among the 79-member Council, FAI top brass are obliged under rule to stage the meeting within 20 days. The LFA alone have 10 seats on Council.

Moreover, again under the current rules, the Council possesses the power to remove any director from the FAI Board on a two-thirds majority of attendees.

Today’s move follows a week of rancour within the FAI Board over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) attached to the Government’s €35m bailout deal.

That pact was brokered on January 30 between then Sports Minister Shane Ross and Roy Barrett, the FAI’s first-ever chairman.

Barrett is one of three newly-appointed independent directors to the Board but the eight other members, elected through the football constituency, have serious concerns about elements of the MoU.

Specifically, the number of football directors currently on the 12-person Board would reduce from eight to six, with the other six drawn from external channels and Barrett holding the casting vote.

President Gerry McAnaney and his vice-president Paul Cooke last week consulted with Uefa national associations director Zoltan Lakovic on the matter, with the European governing body suggesting a new government may revisit the deal.

It seemed that prospect was mothballed on Thursday when new sports ministers Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary expressed in writing their commitment to the MoU.

Although reinstatement of state-aid is conditional on these changes, it will only occur if 75% of delegates vote in favour at an EGM.

In his circular to colleagues today, Mr Kelly – also a local councillor in Co Laois – outlined concerns about ‘snail-like progress’ on recruiting a new FAI chief executive, key committees failing to function, and a lack of updates from the hierarchy on governance reforms.

He added: “It cannot be overemphasised how significant is the threat posed by the ticking time bomb contained in the MoU signed by Shane Ross and Roy Barrett. Two elements, if implemented, would expose the game of football in Ireland to the real danger of excessive control by outside interests ceding ownership of the game to these outside parties and resulting in a complete loss of sovereignty and removing the key role played by senior Council.

“Our democratically-elected directors at Board level have taken a strong principled stance on the key issues of sovereignty and Council make up.

“I think it behoves senior Council to engage with the Board in accordance with the role bestowed on senior Council members by Rule 15.” 

Mr Kelly has requested swift responses from Council members on whether they’d agree to a meeting. The FAI Board are due to meet later today.

More on this topic

SIPTU back demand for FAI reformSIPTU back demand for FAI reform

Relegation row stalls FAI plan to restart League of IrelandRelegation row stalls FAI plan to restart League of Ireland

New review of FAI sent to gardaíNew review of FAI sent to gardaí

FAI to benefit from enormous FIFA Covid relief fundFAI to benefit from enormous FIFA Covid relief fund


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Manchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CASManchester City’s two-season European ban lifted by CAS

Manchester City's Champions League ban lifted, fine reduced to €10m Manchester City's Champions League ban lifted, fine reduced to €10m

Jose Mourinho targets third Europa League title with Tottenham next seasonJose Mourinho targets third Europa League title with Tottenham next season

Pep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decisionPep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decision


Lifestyle

Bring summer holidays home with this season’s sparkling fragrance launches. Rachel Marie Walsh reports.PRODUCT WATCH: This summer's hottest fragrances

Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq feature among today's top tips.Monday's TV Highlights: Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq

From free places to pitch a tent, to high end glamping, we've got all bases coveredCamping options in Ireland - for all budgets

Why do we regard horsetail as a weed when it offers so many health benefits, asks Peter DowdallHorsetail: Is it a weed of a miracle plant?

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »