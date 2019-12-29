News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Moyes set to return as West Ham boss in place of Pellegrini

Moyes set to return as West Ham boss in place of Pellegrini
By Press Association
Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 02:29 PM

West Ham look set to reappoint David Moyes as the club’s new manager following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, according to reports.

Pellegrini was dismissed shortly after Sunday’s home defeat by Leicester, which left the Irons just one point clear of the relegation zone in 17th place.

The east London club are expected to have a new manager in place for the home match against Bournemouth on New Year’s Day.

David Moyes had a brief but successful spell in charge of West Ham during the second half of the 2017/2018 season (Daniel Hambury/PA)
David Moyes had a brief but successful spell in charge of West Ham during the second half of the 2017/2018 season (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Director of football Mario Husillos is also expected to leave after Pellegrini’s 18-month tenure was brought to an end.

While West Ham have not made any official comment following Sunday’s short club statement, it has been widely reported Moyes is in line for a return to the job.

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic in the West Ham dugout during November 2017 and went on to keep the club in the Premier League, finishing 13th.

However, the Scot was then not given the role permanently.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold decided instead to bring in Pellegrini, the Chilean coach looking to prove himself again having guided Manchester City to the 2013-14 Premier League title.

Moyes is expected to be appointed on an initial 18-month deal, rather than just until the end of the season. Stuart Pearce looks set to also rejoin the Irons as part of the backroom staff, along with Alan Irvine.

West Ham had backed Pellegrini with substantial investment in the squad – which included a club-record £45million to bring in striker Sebastien Haller, who has managed only five goals so far.

Despite a promising start to the new campaign, a run of just two victories since beating Manchester United at the end of September proved Pellegrini’s downfall.

Defeat by a much-changed Leicester side was a ninth loss in 13 Premier League matches, while the Irons had also crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 4-0 defeat at Oxford.

Midfielder Declan Rice feels the players have to take their share of responsibility and regroup quickly to move forwards.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice knows performances have just not been good enough (Adam Davy/PA)
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice knows performances have just not been good enough (Adam Davy/PA)

“We need to be honest with ourselves, start picking up our confidence on the pitch and start playing football,” Rice said.

“The only way to change things is to stick together, keep working hard and hopefully things will change.”

Rice added in an interview with BBC Match of the Day, published on the club’s official website: “Bournemouth is massive now and all focus goes to that. It is probably the biggest game of the season.”

David MoyesDeclan RicefootballManuel PellegriniPremier LeagueWest Ham

More in this Section

Demarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West HamDemarai Gray makes amends to fire Leicester back to winning ways at West Ham

Captain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustratedCaptain Kane rescues late point for Spurs as VAR leaves Norwich frustrated

Game in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defenceGame in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defence

Troy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston VillaTroy Deeney brace helps Watford to comfortable win over Aston Villa


Lifestyle

Irish artists had a vintage year in the comic-book world, while there was also an eclectic mix of impressive offerings from overseas producers, writes Don O’Mahony.Irish artists to the fore in vintage year for comic-book world

From break-through acts to dad-techno and the return of Bruce, Ed Power gazes into his crystal ball to identify music’s main talking points for 2020.Who (and what) will be rockin’ the year ahead in the world of music?

Ciara McDonnell meets Eithne O'Halloran who reflects on her school days at Kylemore Abbey.School Daze: Eithne O'Halloran reflects on her school days at Kylemore Abbey

New Year’s Eve often promises great things however, it’s usually a big letdown. Maybe it’s time to break the old tradition of cramped nightclubs and get away from it all, writes Paula Burns.Here's three ideas (and places) for a very different last minute new year celebration

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »