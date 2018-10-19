Home»Sport

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay on target as Lyon see off Nimes

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 10:18 PM

Lyon climbed up to third in Ligue 1 after goals from Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay earned a routine 2-0 victory over out-of-form Nimes.

Bruno Genesio’s side, thrashed 5-0 at Paris St Germain before the international break, went ahead in the 24th minute when former Celtic striker Dembele fired into the bottom-right corner following a cross from Marcelo Guedes.

Nimes were seven games without a win and three without a goal heading into this fixture but they almost equalised in the 40th minute when Teji Savanier struck a post.

Dembele missed a golden chance to double his tally in the second half when he poked wide with just goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni to beat.

Former Manchester United man Depay wrapped up all three points for the hosts in the final minute of normal time, powering past Bernardoni after seizing on a rebound to claim his first goal since the opening game of the season.

