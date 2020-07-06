News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mourinho warns Arsenal to concentrate on own affairs

Mourinho warns Arsenal to concentrate on own affairs
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho reacts after his sides goal is ruled by VAR during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane Oli Scarff/NMC Pool/PA Wire.
Jonathan Veal
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal’s apparent ridicule of Tottenham’s defeat at Sheffield United on social media by saying the Gunners do not have any success of their own to enjoy.

The Gunners appeared to poke fun at their north London rivals on Facebook when they posted highlights of their FA Cup win at Bramall Lane last weekend, with the caption: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.” 

Mourinho believes the post says more about Arsenal than it does his club, suggesting the struggles of others would not be the source of joy for them if they were near the top of the league.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” he said ahead of his side’s game with Everton tonight.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did by themselves. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.” 

The two clubs are locked in a battle for the Europa League, though Arsenal have gone ahead in the race after three successive Premier League wins.

Who finishes above who could well be decided by Sunday’s first ever north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium.

Mourinho says that finishing above the Gunners would be nice, but should not be Tottenham’s main aim.

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that.

“But I always look to the rivals of my clubs with different eyes. As you know I have been in so many big clubs with so many special rivals so I don’t hide that Arsenal in this moment is a very special rival.

“Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them.

“But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that.

“I understand that for the fans it is a special rivalry and what is special for the fans is special for me and I want it to be special for the players.”

More on this topic

Wilder wants more after Egan completes setWilder wants more after Egan completes set

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this seasonPep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Mikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League chargeMikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League charge

Che Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man CityChe Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man City


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this seasonPep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Nikola Katic sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after injuryNikola Katic sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after injury

Che Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man CityChe Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man City

Mikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League chargeMikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League charge


Lifestyle

On June 26, we sat outside the first bar to open here since lockdown began on March 15. There are only two bars in the valley. Cafes serve drinks, but these are bar-bars, the kind that stay open after midnight.Damien Enright: Fruit trees are laden with their bounty as we prepare to leave

In October 1986, 52 mute swans, living peacefully on the Tolka in Dublin, were drenched in diesel oil accidentally released into the river. Swan-catchers went into action; only one bird died before they reached it.Richard Collins: Human crisis will offer chance for wild animal research

It's a typically Irish summer’s day of sunshine and occasional showers. Travel restrictions have been eased again and we venture forth to one of nature’s gems, Gougane Barra, deep in the mountains of West Cork.Donal Hickey: Gougane Barra has peace and wildness

When the ferryman pulls away from the pier and the salty spray of the sea hits your face the feeling of release from the mainland is deeply pleasurable. Your island awaits. Whether for a day trip or a holiday, the lure of the islands is as magnetic as ever.The Islands of Ireland: The lure of the less-visited

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »