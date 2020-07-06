Mourinho warns Arsenal to concentrate on own affairs

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal’s apparent ridicule of Tottenham’s defeat at Sheffield United on social media by saying the Gunners do not have any success of their own to enjoy.

The Gunners appeared to poke fun at their north London rivals on Facebook when they posted highlights of their FA Cup win at Bramall Lane last weekend, with the caption: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”

Mourinho believes the post says more about Arsenal than it does his club, suggesting the struggles of others would not be the source of joy for them if they were near the top of the league.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” he said ahead of his side’s game with Everton tonight.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did by themselves. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”

The two clubs are locked in a battle for the Europa League, though Arsenal have gone ahead in the race after three successive Premier League wins.

Who finishes above who could well be decided by Sunday’s first ever north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium.

Mourinho says that finishing above the Gunners would be nice, but should not be Tottenham’s main aim.

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that.

“But I always look to the rivals of my clubs with different eyes. As you know I have been in so many big clubs with so many special rivals so I don’t hide that Arsenal in this moment is a very special rival.

“Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them.

“But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that.

“I understand that for the fans it is a special rivalry and what is special for the fans is special for me and I want it to be special for the players.”