Mourinho: Spurs not to blame for Eriksen situation

By Press Association
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 07:11 PM

Jose Mourinho has appeared to criticise Inter Milan for drawing out their pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen was left out of Tottenham’s FA Cup game at Southampton on Saturday, despite travelling to St Mary’s, and is set to travel to Italy early next week for a medical.

The endgame of a long and drawn-out saga looks to be on the horizon, but Mourinho is not happy at how other clubs have conducted themselves.

Inter have been chasing the Denmark international for most of the January transfer window, while there has been speculation about his future ever since he said he wanted to leave Spurs in the summer.

His absence from the side who drew 1-1 at Southampton seems telling, but it has left Mourinho with a nasty taste.

“You can read what you want to read, I don’t want to say anything,” he said.

“I just want to say that this situation shouldn’t happen on the 25th of January.

“And it is not Tottenham’s fault that on the 25th of January we are in the situation.

“The only thing I can say is Eriksen, since I arrive, he is behaving in a very, very professional way, with me and the team.

“Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice.”

Despite constant speculation surrounding Eriksen’s future this month the Portuguese has still continued to involve the midfielder.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Norwich, but was booed by some fans who have been unhappy about the Dane’s supposed lack of commitment this season.

Having said he wanted to leave in the summer for a fresh challenge, his performance levels have dropped, especially after he failed to secure a move in the summer transfer window.

However, if a move away does go through next week the 27-year-old will be remembered as one of the key men who helped Tottenham become a force in English football under Mauricio Pochettino.

He scored 69 goals in all competitions across 305 appearances and made many more in a lethal combination with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli.

Defender Danny Rose was also not included in the squad at Saints amid reported interest from Newcastle.

Mourinho confirmed the left-back was not injured.

Asked whether he would still be at the club next month, he replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know. Not injured. My decision (to leave him out).

“My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really.”

