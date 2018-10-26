Mourinho rules out Man Utd return for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a short-term Manchester United return for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 37-year-old swiftly established himself as a fans’ favourite at Old Trafford after arriving on a free transfer from Paris St Germain in 2016.

But a serious knee injury towards the end of his first season derailed Ibrahimovic’s United career, with the veteran plumping for a move to the Los Angeles Galaxy in March.

The striker has lit up Major League Soccer with his displays and there has been suggestions of a loan return to United this January – talk Mourinho has extinguished.

Asked if a United return was a possibility, Mourinho said: “No”.

Asked if it was not an option he would consider, the Portuguese again replied: “No.”

Ibrahimovic netted 29 goals for United across 53 appearances, including scoring in their Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs.

The Swede also helped the club on their way to Europa League glory after joining on a free transfer in 2016.

Ibrahimovic has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in just 26 appearances for the Galaxy.

