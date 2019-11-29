News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squad

Mourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squad
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 08:24 PM

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Max Taylor as an “inspiration” after the teenager’s recovery from cancer.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October 2018 when Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford and the Portuguese was devastated with the news.

Following surgery and extensive chemotherapy, after the disease had spread to his lungs, Taylor has made it back and was an unused sub in United’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana on Thursday night.

It was the defender’s first appearance in the senior squad and completes a remarkable story.

Taylor has spoken of Mourinho’s support following the initial diagnosis and the Portuguese’s heart is warmed by the outcome.

“It was not me, it was everybody at the club, it was a big shock for us at the time,” Mourinho, now in charge at Tottenham, said.

“Very sweet kid, fantastic young professional and when we had the news, everybody was in shock, but I think the first one to motivate everyone at United was him.

“I think he was the one that motivated all of us.

“Lots of people, including myself, we tried to hide tears when we knew it. He was the one who motivated everyone, he was the one who was feeling strong, he was the one who was ready for this fight so that’s amazing, amazing, amazing news for the club and for all of us connected to him.

“You know he won the biggest match of his career, so everybody is happy.

“It is an amazing story and maybe an inspiration for other young people who will find a similar situation.

“Absolutely beautiful, and the fact that Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer)and the staff at the club, they helped him arrive in this beautiful situation, apart from obviously the medical situation, the support situation they offered him, they deserve to earn that opportunity. It’s amazing.”

More on this topic

Liam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails ArsenalLiam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails Arsenal

Five things you might not know about interim Arsenal boss Freddie LjungbergFive things you might not know about interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg

Brendan Rodgers inspired by Leicester crowdBrendan Rodgers inspired by Leicester crowd

Mourinho backs Emery to come back stronger from Arsenal sackingMourinho backs Emery to come back stronger from Arsenal sacking

Jose MourinhoMax TaylorPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

DCU edge past UCC to claim league crownDCU edge past UCC to claim league crown

Mane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all frontsMane insists tiredness is not a factor as Liverpool bid for glory on all fronts

Celtic clinch top spot with comfortable win over RennesCeltic clinch top spot with comfortable win over Rennes

Arsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on EmeryArsenal suffer Europa League loss to heap more pressure on Emery


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »