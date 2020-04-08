News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mourinho accepts he was wrong to hold one-on-one training session

Mourinho accepts he was wrong to hold one-on-one training session
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 01:40 PM

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has accepted he was in the wrong for holding a one-on-one training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a public park.

Mourinho was pictured on social media flouting British government rules by meeting up with the midfielder on Hadley Common on Tuesday, even though they kept to social distancing guidelines.

Fellow Spurs players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running side by side in a separate session, while Serge Aurier filmed himself on Instagram running alongside a friend.

Mourinho has held his hands up and admitted that he was in the wrong.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” he said.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

While Mourinho accepts he was in the wrong by holding the session, it was an isolated incident, with group sessions taking place online.

But it is the latest bad news story for Spurs, who have attracted widespread criticism for their decision to furlough non-playing staff last week.

More on this topic

Tottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospitalTottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospital

I’ll be grateful to Mick forever — Aaron ConnollyI’ll be grateful to Mick forever — Aaron Connolly

FIFA approves movement of transfer windows and extensions to contractsFIFA approves movement of transfer windows and extensions to contracts

Premier League chief Richard Masters warns pandemic may cost at least £1billionPremier League chief Richard Masters warns pandemic may cost at least £1billion

British CyclingcoronavirusJose MourinhoTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tipperary All-Ireland winner Tom Larkin passes awayTipperary All-Ireland winner Tom Larkin passes away

Thierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngsterThierry Henry sends message of support to Norwich kidney transplant youngster

Simon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cutSimon Jordan claims Premier League players are resisting pressure for a pay cut

More FIFA bribe claims tabled in US courtMore FIFA bribe claims tabled in US court


Lifestyle

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadWednesday's TV Highlights: Veg-growing tips, and a gripping kidnap drama feature among today's best

Dr Gero Baiarda dispels the biggest misconceptions.10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP

Indulging in a little comfort eating lately? Worry not – with Easter just around the corner Maresa Fagan looks at how chocolate can be good for your heart, head, and healthFive genuine health reasons to enjoy chocolate this Easter weekend

Currently digging your garden up? You’ve got the ‘grow your own’ bug.11 things you’ll know if you’ve suddenly become obsessed with growing your own

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »