News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mourinho accepts forwards have right to be frustrated with Tottenham defence

Mourinho accepts forwards have right to be frustrated with Tottenham defence
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham’s defensive calamities have left him feeling sorry for his attacking players.

Spurs’ surge up the table has been severely undermined by some horror shows at the back – no Premier League side have conceded more goals in all competitions since Mourinho arrived at the north London club in November.

There is no problem at the other end as the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min have been firing, but Mourinho’s team would comfortably be sitting in the top four if they had defended properly.

And the Portuguese knows the attacking stars are within their rights to wonder what is going on behind them.

If I was one of my attacking players I would be very frustrated that behind we are not able to stop it.

“The problem is the way we concede the goals and the way we play,” he said ahead of a New Year’s Day trip to Southampton.

“But we have to improve. We concede too many goals and it is very frustrating.

“If I was one of my attacking players I would be very frustrated that behind we are not able to stop it.”

Despite their defensive fragility, Mourinho again reiterated that the way to cure it will be found on the training ground, not in the transfer market, with the window reopening on Wednesday.

“January we have a little bit more time to work and with work we are going to try to improve,” he added.

Spurs have at least improved their away form under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, having not won on the road since January prior to his arrival.

They will face another stern test at St Mary’s on Wednesday, but Mourinho is encouraged by his side’s fighting spirit as they came from behind to earn points in the last two games.

“Four matches away, we won two, we drew one and we lost one,” he said. “Is that better than before? Yes. Is it perfect? No.

Danny Rose could be out for a further fortnight (John Walton/PA)
Danny Rose could be out for a further fortnight (John Walton/PA)

“So it is frustrating, but it is also a great feeling to know that the team never gives up, it is also a great feeling to know that even in the most difficult circumstances we go and we go and we go.

“I want to praise that fantastic spirit.”

Spurs will be without Danny Rose, who could be out for another fortnight with a muscle injury, though Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are back in contention after suspension.

Asked how long Rose will be out for, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know. I would guess, but maybe I am wrong, a couple of weeks.

“But honestly I cannot tell you. We have Winks and Sissoko back from suspension and I don’t think we are going to have anyone back from injuries.”

More on this topic

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not expecting another easy ride against NewcastleLeicester boss Brendan Rodgers not expecting another easy ride against Newcastle

Guardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton successGuardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton success

Bullish Moyes returns to ‘unfinished business’ at West HamBullish Moyes returns to ‘unfinished business’ at West Ham

Norwich ban supporter for three years for throwing object on pitch against TottenhamNorwich ban supporter for three years for throwing object on pitch against Tottenham

footballJose MourinhoPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Guardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton successGuardiola backs Ancelotti to deliver Everton success

Gerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright rowGerwyn Price sorry after Peter Wright row

Sherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World ChampionshipsSherrock pulls out of BDO Women’s World Championships

Munster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens playerMunster team doctor fined €2,000 for verbal abuse of Saracens player


Lifestyle

Live performance has always been the beating heart of the music industry. But today it is the big earner too.What live music events to look forward to in Ireland in 2020

In effect, it was the decade that changed fashion as we know it.The decade that changed fashion as we know it

Whether it’s how to shape your nails or get the ombré effect, many of us were asking the same things this year.5 of the most Googled nail questions of 2019, answered by a manicurist

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »