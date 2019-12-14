News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motherwell manager denies wrongdoing after reported charge

By Press Association
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 10:52 PM

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has denied any wrongdoing after reportedly being charged by police in Edinburgh.

The 45-year-old was arrested after an alleged incident at Waverley Bridge in the capital on Friday, according to The Scottish Sun.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.

The Northern Irishman – a midfielder for Tottenham, Bournemouth and Luton in his playing days – took over as manager at Fir Park in 2017.

A statement was issued by the club just hours before their Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers on Sunday.

We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred

In it he said: “I want to make clear that I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing on Friday.

“I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

“We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

“It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is under way, which adds to our family anxiety.

“I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course.”

