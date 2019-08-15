'Mossie' Keane, father of Roy, passes away after long illness

The father of former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer Roy Keane has died after a long illness.

Maurice 'Mossie' Keane suffered a stroke late last year. He passed away in the Heather Care Home at Cork Orthopaedic Hospital in the city yesterday.

Roy Keane grew up in Ballinderry Park in Mayfield on the northside of the city, the second youngest in his family. Mossie and his wife Marie have five children, Roy, Denis, Johnson, Pat, and daughter Hilary.

It is understood that the removal of Mossie Keane will take place tomorrow with his funeral following on Saturday in Cork city. However, funeral arrangements have, as yet, to be made public.

Mossie worked over the years in the Sunbeam factory in Blackpool, Cork, and at a brewery. He was known for his love of sport and his close relationship with his children and wife.

Roy Keane with his parents Marie and Mossie Keane after receiving his Honorary Doctorate of Laws at UCC in 2002. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mr and Mrs Keane moved from Mayfield to Rathpeacon in the 1990s. However, he continued to socialise in all of the same places and frequented The Kerryman pub.

Marie and Mossie were present at all of Roy's major sporting moments over the years. They were also on hand when he received an honorary degree from UCC and the Freedom of Cork city from the local authority.

Mossie also regularly travelled to Old Trafford to see his son play in his long Manchester United career.