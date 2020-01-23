News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea
By Press Association
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 04:45 PM

Victor Moses has joined Inter Milan from Chelsea on loan with an option to buy, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Nigeria international will team up again with former Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Wing-back Moses had been on loan at Turkish club Fenerbahce, featuring 22 times before injury sidelined since the end of November.

Moses will now look to kickstart his career in Serie A alongside Manchester United defender Ashley Young and former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, who had posted photo of the team at dinner on Wednesday which included their latest recruit.

“It’s an honour for me to be here and be an Inter player. I’d like to thank everyone for the welcome I’ve been given, I can’t wait to start,” Moses said on Inter TV.

Moses is looking forward to renewing his relationship with Conte, having won the 2016-17 Premier League title together at Stamford Bridge as well as the FA Cup.

Victor Moses is set to team-up again with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) (Nick Potts/PA)
Victor Moses is set to team-up again with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte (right) (Nick Potts/PA)

“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about,” said Moses.

“I have spoken to him and he has already explained the club’s project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here.

“I’ll give my all and want to help the team. There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That’s the most important thing.”

Chelsea’s club statement, meanwhile, made no reference to any potential permanent deal.

“Victor Moses will spend the remainder of the 2019/20 season on loan at Inter Milan having returned to Chelsea from his temporary spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce,” the Premier League club said.

Moses – who also had loan spells in England at Liverpool, Stoke, and West Ham – joins an Inter team which is currently second in Serie A, just two points behind leaders Juventus.

READ MORE

FAI appoint Niall Quinn as interim Deputy CEO

More on this topic

Wilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughtsWilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughts

James knows Manchester United must improve as Solskjaer retains board supportJames knows Manchester United must improve as Solskjaer retains board support

Burnley brush aside Manchester United as fans turn on GlazersBurnley brush aside Manchester United as fans turn on Glazers

Son gives Tottenham edgy win over Norwich to reignite top four chaseSon gives Tottenham edgy win over Norwich to reignite top four chase

Antonio ConteChelseafootballVictor MosesItaly Serie ATOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone? Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone?

Kyrgios apologises for his behaviour after beating SimonKyrgios apologises for his behaviour after beating Simon

Russell sent home from Scotland training camp for ‘breach of discipline’ ahead of Ireland clashRussell sent home from Scotland training camp for ‘breach of discipline’ ahead of Ireland clash

Wilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughtsWilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughts


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »