Morrissey predicts twist in the title tale

Martin Claffey

Cork City midfielder Gearoid Morrissey has predicted further twists and turns in the title race after Dundalk’s midweek slip-up breathed new life into the battle for SSE Airtricity Premier Division honours.

Just 10 days ago, many observers wondered if the Premier Division battle had taken its decisive turn when champions Cork failed to beat St Patrick’s Athletic at home and Dundalk subsequently saw off Sligo, leaving Dundalk three points clear with a game in hand.

But the Lilywhites 13-match winning run came to a shuddering halt at Oriel Park on Tuesday night as Stephen Kenny’s men suffered defeat to Shamrock Rovers, the Hoops claiming a controversial 94th-minute winner through Dylan Watts’ penalty. Sean Hoare saw red after the final whistle as the home side vented their frustrations towards referee Rob Harvey.

Dundalk go to Limerick tomorrow night while City host Sligo Rovers, as the latest battle between these less-than-friendly rivals looks to go right to the finish line.

Morrissey made a big impact off the bench as City scrambled a point at home to St Patrick’s Athletic in their last league game — setting up Josh O’Hanlon’s equaliser — and former Ireland U19 man Morrissey expects a few more shocks before the 2018 champions are revealed.

“In my exprerience of challenging the last few years at the top, there’s always twists,” he says. “There’s always something happens and everyone says ‘right that’s it’ and it’s all laid out in front of you — it’s never like that. There’s always twists and turns.

“I think it would be really naive for anyone to be thinking ‘that’s it, concentrate on the cup’ or any of that carry-on. We just need to look at ourselves and get as many points on the board as we can.”

Cork will be without long-term injury absentee Colm Horgan tomorrow night and Conor McCarthy also looks set to miss out.

Steven Beattie, who was injured in the 1-1 draw with Pat’s, will be assessed ahead of kick off.

Meanwhile Crewe Alexandra have signed former Cork City left-back Kevin O’Connor on loan from Preston until January.

The 23-year-old former Ireland U21 international linked up with his new team-mates yesterday and is available to face Macclesfield Town at Gresty Road on Saturday.

Wexford native O’Connor joined Preston in summer 2017 from Cork City alongside striker Sean Maguire.

O’Connor spent a period on loan at Fleetwood last year before returning to Deepdale.