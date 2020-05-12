News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Morgan Gibbs-White facing action after breaching lockdown restrictions

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 04:45 PM

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is facing disciplinary action after becoming the latest Premier League player to breach lockdown restrictions.

The 20-year-old was pictured apparently attending a party in London last week during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolves, who saw their players return to limited training on Monday, are dealing with the matter internally and Gibbs-White is likely to be punished.

The England Under-21 international had previously asked fans to stay at home.

He wrote on Instagram in March: “Please stay at home and only go out if it is completely necessary. Now is the time to self-isolate, social distance and do our bit to support the NHS. They stay at work for us – let’s stay at home for them.”

Gibbs-White, who has battled a back injury since October, has made 13 appearances for Wolves this term.

Jack Grealish, Moise Kean, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka have all broken lockdown protocols.

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker also apologised last month after it was widely reported he held a party at his home while he has also written to some of the club’s supporters to say sorry after he travelled to South Yorkshire to visit his sister and parents at different addresses.

Morgan Gibbs-WhiteTOPIC: Soccer

