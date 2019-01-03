Morelos avoids Old Firm punishment

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has no disciplinary charges to answer from the 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox

The 22-year-old Colombia striker appeared to kick out at Hoops skipper Scott Brown, stand on defender Anthony Ralston and flick out his hand at midfielder Ryan Christie’s groin area during the victory on December 29 which took the Light Blues level on points with the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.

However, referee John Beaton saw all three incidents in their entirety and on that basis no retrospective action can be taken.

It is good news for Rangers and the former HJK Helsinki player, who only recently returned from a two-game domestic suspension after he was sent off in the 1-0 defeat to the Dons at Ibrox on December

Morelos has picked up 13 yellow cards and three reds this season, albeit one against Aberdeen earlier in the season was rescinded.

- Press Association