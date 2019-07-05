News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More deals in the pipeline at Manchester United, confirms Solskjaer

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are working on another two possible signings this summer.

United have already brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The club are understood to have had a £70million bid for Leicester’s England defender Harry Maguire rejected, while they have also been heavily linked with Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff.

United manager Solskjaer told the club’s website: “It’s a long-term and it’s a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well.

“I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two.

“Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel (Glazer) and Ed (Woodward) and all the recruitment people and analysis people.

“I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far. I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.”

United have continued their summer business by handing new contracts to academy graduates Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe.

Pereira, the 23-year-old Belgium-born Brazil midfielder, has committed himself to the Old Trafford outfit until 2023, with the option of a further year.

Pereira enjoyed a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign after spending previous seasons on loan at Granada and Valencia, and was given a run in the side after Solskjaer took over in December.

Pereira, who has made 35 United appearances, said: “I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I’m extremely happy to continue my career here.

“The manager has shown great faith in me and I can’t wait to get this campaign started under him.”

Tuanzebe spent last season on loan at Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Defender Tuanzebe, 21, has committed until 2022, also with the option of a further year, after spending last season on loan at Championship play-off winners Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata have also agreed new deals this summer.

- Press Association

