Mooney: Keeping Keane on board will be up to Kenny

Outgoing FAI general manager Noel Mooney has forecasted a protracted tenancy for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager but admits the new boss won’t be forced to keep Robbie Keane along the journey.

Amid the succession plan deal hatched by Mooney’s predecessor John Delaney 12 months ago, Keane appeared to be the linkman.

Mick McCarthy was drafted in on a fixed-purpose, one-campaign contract to make way for U21 boss Kenny but his assistant Keane was guaranteed a longer stint.

That could leave Ireland’s record goalscorer in limbo when the current campaign ends, which could potentially be straight after the Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia on March 26.

Even if McCarthy’s involvement does extend a few more days to the play-off decider or even the finals themselves, Kenny has so far declined to offer Keane continuity on his backroom team.

He’s spearheaded a stellar Euro 2021 campaign for the U21s, overseeing the side’s ascent to top spot in their group with just three qualifiers remaining.

Under the arrangement, Kenny will depart that role before their concluding qualifier against top seeds Italy next October. Keane has no interest in becoming U21 manager.

Mooney, speaking yesterday as he completes his six-month spell on secondment from Uefa, suggested Kenny would retain his existing staff when migrating to the top job during 2020.

Complicating the situation further, or presenting an opportunity of avoiding a standoff, is Keane’s employment in an identical role at Middlesbrough.

Mooney and McCarthy gave the 39-year-old their blessing to double-job when Jonathan Woodgate wanted him on his staff at the Championship club from June.

“Robbie’s contract continues after Mick’s but Stephen will decide on his backroom team,” said Mooney at the launch of the FAI’s strategy to attract 1,000 new referees into the game.

“We can’t force anybody on him. If you become the manager, it’s your choice.

“Robbie may decide he wants to stay at Middlesbrough full-time when Mick goes.

“That’s for him and Stephen but we’ve barely discussed it because everything is going well at the minute.

“Stephen has got his backroom staff of Keith Andrews and Jim Crawford. He needs to have the people with him that he wants.

“My sense would be that he would go fully across to the senior team from the U21s. I would see Stephen as our long-term manager.”

Limerick native Mooney had plenty to say as he prepares to bid farewell to the FAI for the second time on his career. Having moved to Uefa in 2013, he was called back earlier this year to fill a gap created by Delaney’s demise.

The 42-year-old has been in crisis-management mode since, counterattacking unprecedented financial turmoil at the organisation.

On the same day Sport Ireland referred their independent report of the FAI’s governance issues to gardaí, Mooney expressed his frustration at the pace of reform.

He also conceded that money troubles at the cash-strapped company are here to stay in the foreseeable future.

“Our accounts for last year will be out next week,” said the former Cork City goalkeeper.

“From seeing years of profits, I can safely say that won’t be the case over the next few years.

“The FAI will have to be careful with its resources, like any business. I’m not fearful of redundancies because that hasn’t been decided.”

Presuming stability eventually returns to a company harnessing at least €50m of debt, he wants equality among the men’s and women’s squads to exist.

Mick McCarthy’s side receive around €2,500 per competitive match — three times the fee paid to the female players.

The women’s team had to go on strike in 2017 to receive loss of earnings for taking time off work and Mooney feels parity of pay is essential.

“Netherlands did it after they got big crowds from winning the Euros and I think it is achievable for the FAI within three years,” he said.