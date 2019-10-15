News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mooney: FAI moving away from Delaney chapter

Mooney: FAI moving away from Delaney chapter
By John Fallon
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The FAI’s caretaker general, manager Noel Mooney, says he could not understand John Delaney’s focus on having the association debt-free by 2020.

Disastrous sales for the FAI’s ‘Vantage Club’ premium ticket scheme — designed to fund the organisation’s €74m portion of the Lansdowne Road redevelopment project — triggered cuts across all football departments.

Mooney himself was made redundant as the association’s marketing manager in 2011. Delaney’s defence of the ticket scheme was to insist all stadium debts would be cleared by 2020. The former chief executive has in recent weeks quit the organisation.

The FAI has liabilities of up to €40m, including an emergency overdraft facility from Uefa. Former Cork City and Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Mooney took up a position with Uefa but has returned to his former employers on a six-month secondment, due to finish in six weeks.

He won’t be sticking around after that, returning to Switzerland where his wife has just given birth to their son. He feels the FAI has a long way to go before public trust is restored. The organisation must also still regain the faith of the Government, which has cut out state funding.

Sports Minister Shane Ross objected to Mooney’s return, claiming he was an ally of Delaney’s and part of the “old FAI”.

“I came into a shitstorm in May,” Limerick native Mooney told the Lansdowne Roar Podcast.

I could see the FAI was in real, real trouble, needing leadership and desperately required money. The FAI has a strong leader for many years, arguably too strong.

“John Delaney came from an accountancy background and wanted to clear the stadium debt by 2020. I could never understand that and the goalposts have changed. We’re extending out the debt quite a few years. We’re now moving away from the John Delaney chapter.

“The FAI brand can be far, far better but it is not damaged beyond repair.”

Mooney is also disappointed that Brian Kerr rejected his overtures for an unspecified role for Irish football.

He said: “I emailed Brian to say we could meet for a coffee to see how he could help Irish football. That was basically it. I wonder has the bitterness become too much for Brian and he can’t get out of it.

“That just happens sometimes. I’ve met people who can’t get their head past something. For me, that’s quite sad.”

More on this topic

Derrick Williams offers support for disgraced Kevin MacDonaldDerrick Williams offers support for disgraced Kevin MacDonald

Scott Hogan - A timely reminder from the forgotten manScott Hogan - A timely reminder from the forgotten man

Greening of Brighton a work in progressGreening of Brighton a work in progress

Green light for U21s but Parrott sees redGreen light for U21s but Parrott sees red


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Talking points ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier in SwitzerlandTalking points ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Switzerland

Mick McCarthy claims the pressure is all on SwitzerlandMick McCarthy claims the pressure is all on Switzerland

All Blacks were all smiles, selfies, jokes and big laughs. Until nowAll Blacks were all smiles, selfies, jokes and big laughs. Until now

Roberto Moreno urges Spain to win final three Euro 2020 qualifiersRoberto Moreno urges Spain to win final three Euro 2020 qualifiers


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »