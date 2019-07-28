News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Montreal Impact thump Philadelphia Union to end four-game losing streak

Sunday, July 28, 2019 - 08:06 AM

Lassi Lappalainen and Orji Okwonkwo both scored twice as the Montreal Impact ended a four-game losing run with a 4-0 win over the MLS-leading Philadelphia Union.

Lappalainen opened the scoring just four minutes into the game before Okwonkwo drilled home a second nine minutes from half-time.

Lappalainen extended the lead just a minute after the restart before Okwonkwo wrapped up proceedings in the 66th minute.

The Portland Timbers coasted to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cristhian Paredes headed home a Jorge Moreira cross before Diego Valeri capped a meandering run with a fine finish.

Paredes added his second of the game before Jeremy Ebobisse nodded home a fourth two minutes from the end. Dairon Asprilla was sent off in stoppage time.

The San Jose Earthquakes’ fine run of form continued with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Lalas Abubakar turned a Cristian Espinoza cross into his own net just two minutes into the game before Vako doubled the advantage. Shea Salinas padded the lead and Diego Rubio hit a consolation for the Rapids.

The New England Revolution extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with a 4-1 win over Orlando City.

Gustavo Bou, Cristian Penilla, Carles Gil and Diego Fagundez found the net for the Revolution before Tesho Akindele replied for Orlando.

Pedro Santos hit a brace to help the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Brian White headed the Red Bulls ahead before Luis Argudo and Santos turned things around. Daniel Royer levelled from the spot but Santos won it six minutes from the end.

Jozy Altidore scored his fourth goal in as many games to guide Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati and Jordan Morris’ strike earned the Seattle Sounders a 1-0 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Chicago Fire and D.C.United played out a goalless draw as did FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake, and Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps.

- PA Sport

