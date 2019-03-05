NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Montpellier end five-game winless run against Bordeaux

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 09:15 PM

Daniel Congre swept home a second-half winner as Montpellier ended a five-match winless run in Ligue by beating managerless Bordeaux 2-1.

Experienced defender Congre lifted his side a place to seventh by converting from close range in the 51st minute after Nicolas Cozza headed down Florent Mollet’s right-wing corner.

The out-of-form visitors went into the game at Matmut Atlantique with just one victory from 11 league fixtures dating back to early December, while the hosts were led by caretaker manager Eric Bedouet for the first time following the sacking of Ricardo Gomes.

Midfielder Paul Lasne opened the scoring for Montpellier in the 20th minute by emphatically heading into the roof of the net from six yards following Andy Delort’s pinpoint cross.

Bordeaux, who remain 13th, levelled in fortuitous fashion 10 minutes before the break when Nicolas De Preville’s wayward shot struck team-mate Toma Basic and flew past stranded goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

Forward De Preville wasted an excellent opportunity for a second equaliser 11 minutes from time as temporary boss Bedouet failed to make an immediate impact.

- Press Association

