Monchengladbach hit back to beat Hannover and move second

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 10:24 PM

Borussia Monchengladbach climbed back into second place in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 home win against Hannover.

Dieter Hecking’s side had to come from behind after Bobby Wood fired Hannover ahead inside the first minute, but comfortably maintained their 100 per cent home record.

Thorgan Hazard fired them level in the seventh minute and Michael Lang put them in front just before half-time.

Lars Stindl gave the home side a two-goal cushion just before the hour mark and Denis Zakaria completed the scoring with 13 minutes remaining.

Werder Bremen halted a run of three straight Bundesliga defeats as Ludwig Augustinsson’s stoppage-time equaliser snatched them a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

Freiburg appeared to be heading for just their second league win in seven through Luca Waldschmidt’s penalty late in the first half.

Waldschmidt converted from the spot after Niklas Moisander had handled and the home side held on to their slender lead until the second minute of stoppage time when Augustinsson fired home following a corner.

- Press Association


