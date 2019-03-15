NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Monchengladbach held at home by Freiburg

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 09:51 PM

Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Freiburg.

Both the goals came early, with Alassane Plea cancelling out Vincenzo Grifo’s opener, while the point was at least enough to take Monchengladbach into third in the Bundesliga above Leipzig ahead of the weekend’s games.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute, Grifo finishing off Pascal Stenzel’s cross, but Plea equalised from close range just six minutes later in a lively start to the game.

Monchengladbach pushed hard for a second, with Jonas Hofmann, Nico Elvedi and Denis Zakaria all having efforts on goal, but it was Freiburg who finished the half the stronger.

Grifo forced Yann Sommer into a save before Nils Petersen headed wide from a good position.

The hosts were back on the attack after the break and Hofmann was denied by Alexander Schwolow while Thorgan Hazard’s long-range shot flew just over the bar, but they could not find a winner.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Charity fundraiser tour announced in memory of Keith Flint

Spanish government approves June date for relocation of General Franco remains

Update: 115 cars and over €40,000 seized in CAB raids in Limerick, Tipperary and Dublin

Fortuna Sittard boost Eredivisie survival hopes with win over 10-man FC Emmen

KEYWORDS

German BundesligaBorussia M'gladbachSC FreiburgBorussia M'gladbach vs FreiburgBorussia Park

More in this Section

Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour title is just a matter of time – McIlroy

‘I’m excited about this competition’ – Unai Emery targets Europa League trophy

Maurizio Sarri hoping Chelsea avoid Napoli in Europa League quarter-finals

Hamilton tops timesheets in practice for Australian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »