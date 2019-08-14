Monaco sign Sevilla striker Ben Yedder for €40m

Monaco have announced the signing of France international striker Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla.

The 29-year-old returns to Ligue 1 after three seasons in Spain and has signed a five-year contract at the Stade Louis II in a deal worth €40million.

Ben Yedder scored 30 goals in all competitions for Sevilla last season and added 11 assists. He also grabbed his first goal for France against Andorra in June.

Ben Yedder told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco. I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.

“I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common ambitions.”

Former Manchester City youngster Rony Lopes has gone in the opposite direction for €20million to become Sevilla’s 11th signing of the summer, also on a five-year deal.