Monaco must stay positive despite current struggles – Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry’s miserable start to management shows no sign of abating but he is urging his injury-hit Monaco side to remain positive despite being thrashed by Paris St Germain.

Monaco succumbed to their second 4-0 defeat at the Stade Louis II in six days – following on from their Champions League humbling by Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani scored a poacher’s hat-trick while Neymar’s penalty completed the rout to put PSG 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, with Monaco being kept off the foot of the standings on goal difference alone.

Henry, who has lost four and drawn two of his first six matches in charge of Monaco, said in quotes on the club website: “There was a difference in quality.

“At the beginning of the match they were not serene but in the end it’s a pretty easy win for PSG.

“There was a reaction, no player lost focus. Even with all our injuries, we have created opportunities against PSG. We must stay positive.”

Monaco’s night was compounded by injuries to Nacer Chadli midway through the first half and the Belgian’s replacement Jordi Mboula shortly after the interval.

They look set to join Monaco’s lengthy injury list and former France and Arsenal striker Henry admitted his frustration at the mounting casualties.

“We’re losing two more players,” Henry said. “It’s starting to do a lot. Always the same scenario in our matches. We are losing our games and our players.”

While Monaco can only look on with envious eyes, PSG recorded their 13th win from 13 in the French top-flight.

On a night when the linesmen came under scrutiny, Cavani scored twice inside 12 minutes – with both goals overturned on the video assistant referee system having been initially flagged for offside.

Cavani used his predatory instinct to complete his treble in the 53rd minute while Neymar scored from the spot just after the hour, following Djibril Sidibe’s careless foul on former Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said in quotes on his side’s website: “It’s great to have a 13th win in 13 games. It was a great performance.

“We know that Monaco is in a complicated situation, with several players injured.

“We scored two goals quickly, but the first period was more balanced.

“We conceded several opportunities to the opponent. We were more serious in the second half, more structured, and we deserve this victory.”- Press Association