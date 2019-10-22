News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mohamed Salah travels with Liverpool squad to Genk after ankle injury

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Mohamed Salah has travelled with Liverpool’s squad for the Champions League tie in Genk but defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip miss out.

Salah sat out Sunday’s draw at Manchester United as he had not sufficiently recovered from the ankle sprain sustained against Leicester immediately prior to the international break but trained with the squad at Melwood prior to their departure on Tuesday afternoon.

Conversely, Alexander-Arnold and Matip both played at Old Trafford but will not feature in Belgium because of a virus and minor knee problem respectively.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was expected to make changes against Group E’s weakest side and it seems Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez are set to start at centre-half and right-back respectively.

The midfield is also likely to be freshened up with James Milner likely to come back in, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita or Adam Lallana could get the nod with Klopp’s established trio looking in need of a rest, especially with Tottenham due at Anfield this weekend.

Teenage striker Rhian Brewster has also returned to the squad after scoring twice for the under-23s on Sunday.

“It’s absolutely good to have him back,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com on the return of Salah.

Trent got ill overnight; hopefully he can recover quickly, but for tomorrow there was no chance

“The squad is cool, it’s a good squad, everything is OK, but that’s all.”

On his two absences the Reds boss added: “It is just a little thing which usually settles in the two weeks (Matip) had; it did, but then it came up after the United game and so now we just have to make sure this time it settles finally, that’s all.

“It is not a massive injury, it’s just a bit annoying for him and he cannot do it (against Genk).

“Trent got ill overnight; hopefully he can recover quickly, but for tomorrow there was no chance.”

