Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injury

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 01:47 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah trained with his team-mates ahead of the trip to Genk.

The Egypt international missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United as he had not fully recovered from an ankle injury sustained against Leicester immediately before the international break.

He was present at Melwood as Jurgen Klopp chose to train on Merseyside ahead of their short, late afternoon flight to Belgium.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Salah will return to the starting line-up for the Champions League Group E tie.

Missing from the open training session were defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

Klopp could make a number of changes for the tie, with Tottenham at home to come this weekend, and one of those could well be Dejan Lovren for Matip.

Alexander-Arnold’s absence could also offer a way back into the side for Joe Gomez.

