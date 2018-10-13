Home»Sport

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool after picking up injury with Egypt

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 07:20 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is to return to Merseyside early from international duty after sustaining an injury.

The 26-year-old was forced off with a muscle strain, having scored direct from a corner in Egypt’s 4-1 victory in an African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo against Swaziland on Friday.

A decision has been made to release Salah from the squad ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture to allow him to receive treatment.

A statement from the Egyptian Football Association read: “Javier Aguirre has decided to let Mohamed Salah return to his club and not participate in the Swaziland match on Tuesday to give him more rest.

“During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle.

“He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game.”- Press Association


Premier League Liverpool

