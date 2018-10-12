Mohamed Salah picks up ‘muscle strain’ on Egypt duty

Mohamed Salah limped off towards the end of Egypt’s 4-1 friendly win over Swaziland with a “muscle strain”.

The Liverpool forward scored direct from a corner in the African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo before appearing to suffer a hamstring injury.

Egypt assistant Hany Ramzy moved to ease fears over the 26-year-old’s fitness post-match by insisting it was “not a big injury”.

“The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture,” Ramzy is quoted as saying by www.yallakora.com.

“The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence.

“It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible.”

Salah, who hit 44 goals for Liverpool in all competitions last term, has struggled for form so far this season.

The former Roma star has scored just three in 11 appearances for the Reds, who return to Premier League action against Huddersfield on October 20.

Egypt face a return fixture against Swaziland on Tuesday in Group J.- Press Association