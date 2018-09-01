Home»Sport

Mohamed Salah in focus

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 03:41 PM

Mohamed Salah looked to extend his Premier League run of 19 goals in 20 games against Leicester on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the Egypt striker got on.

GOALS

The short answer is none. He should have found the net, though. Early in the piece Salah missed what amounted to an open goal, inexplicably shooting wide after Kasper Schmeichel denied Roberto Firmino. It was a chance barely anyone in the stadium could believe he had passed up.

CHANCES

Mohamed Salah was not at his best at the King Power Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shortly before the break Salah nearly produced a goal from nowhere. Taking the ball 25 yards from goal he span out of a tackle and curled a precise, low effort that Schmeichel had to be at his best to keep out. Beyond that, a charged-down shot in the second half and a moment of indecision between shooting and passing was as close as he got.

GENERAL PLAY

A fan holds up a sign asking for the shirt of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salah was involved in lots of link-up play, often dropping deep as Liverpool worked hard to keep Leicester on the back foot, and spent lots of time deeper than the likes of Firmino and Sadio Mane.

OVERALL

Not a day Salah will remember for too long but, given his heroics since joining Liverpool, one quiet day is nothing to worry about. He was taken off with 20 minutes to go.

- Press Association


