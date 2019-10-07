News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mohamed Salah escapes serious injury but will be monitored by Liverpool

Mohamed Salah escapes serious injury but will be monitored by Liverpool
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 10:33 AM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sustained a twisted ankle in Saturday’s late victory over Leicester but has a fortnight to regain his fitness before their next match at Manchester United.

The PA news agency understands scans over the weekend revealed the Egyptian, who had already been excused international duty against Botswana next Monday to ease his workload, had escaped serious injury and will continue to receive treatment this week.

However, Liverpool insist it is too early to say whether he will be fit for the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, October 20.

Salah was forced off in added time during the 2-1 win over the Foxes after being caught on the left ankle by a lunge from Hamza Choudhury, which resulted in the Leicester substitute being booked.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp branded the challenge “dangerous as hell” and Salah, who has been rested by Egypt boss Mohamed Barakat with an eye on next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros, left Anfield on Saturday limping significantly.

Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline (Peter Byrne/PA)

After the match Choudhury was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media, which Leicester subsequently reported to police.

“We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made,” said a Foxes spokesman.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Video is nasty for Klopp as boss rules out fly-on-the-wall Liverpool documentaryVideo is nasty for Klopp as boss rules out fly-on-the-wall Liverpool documentary

Liverpool fined for fielding ineligible player against MK Dons in cup clashLiverpool fined for fielding ineligible player against MK Dons in cup clash

Wijnaldum: Barcelona epic now a distant memory for Liverpool playersWijnaldum: Barcelona epic now a distant memory for Liverpool players

Virgil reality: Premier League trophy is not handed out in SeptemberVirgil reality: Premier League trophy is not handed out in September


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

EgyptHamza ChoudhuryJurgen KloppLeicesterMohamed SalahPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Defending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football drawDefending champions Dublin get Westmeath in Leinster football draw

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injuryBilly Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »