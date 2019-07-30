News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
MK Dons to remain focused after season opener with Bury suspended – Moore-Taylor

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 04:21 PM

MK Dons defender Jordan Moore-Taylor insists the players cannot afford to get distracted after their game with stricken Bury was postponed.

The Dons were due to travel to Gigg Lane for their Sky Bet League One opener against the Shakers on Saturday.

Bury failed to meet the EFL’s 5pm Monday deadline to show evidence of financial viability, leading to the governing body to suspend the game.

Moore-Taylor, 25, said: “We were looking forward to Saturday and we’re disappointed it’s not happening but it’s football and things change. We have to move on quickly and look at Shrewsbury (on August 10).

“You feel for the fans of Bury and the fans of MK Dons who were going to travel.

“The club are trying to arrange a friendly for the weekend – but obviously the season is starting.

“It might be training and an in-house XI, one of those (on Saturday). It’s one of those things, everyone knows the situation with Bury. It is what it is.”

MK Dons said in a statement on Monday they were hugely disappointed the game had been suspended and the disruption was unwelcome.

“We understand that this is both a serious and complex situation and our overriding concern has to be for everyone at Bury Football Club and their supporters,” a statement read.

“We note that the EFL are doing everything they can to assist Bury and we hope that there will be both a swift and positive resolution to the current problems, and that Bury will quickly be back in Sky Bet League One action.

“In the meantime, the club has made representations to the EFL concerning the potential impact on both future fixture congestion and sequencing of away games.”

Bolton’s trip to Wycombe had also been in doubt but Wanderers’ submissions satisfied the EFL and the game will go ahead.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Soccer

