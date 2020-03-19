Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba 'going through a tough time' at Manchester United this term

Mino Raiola admitted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is “going through a tough time” as the super-agent revealed his intention to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.
Having returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record deal in 2016, the 27-year-old last summer publicly admitted he was open to a new challenge.
Raiola’s comments fuelled speculation at the time and have continued to punctuate a poor season for Pogba, whose ankle problems have restricted him to just eight appearances in all competitions.
🇬🇧 Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment.⠀ ⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀⠀ ⠀ New training camp is called ...⠀⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾♂⠀⠀ Having fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends ... that's all, nothing more 😁).⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇹 A sostegno degli amici di Juventus e Sampdoria @blaisematuidiofficiel e @albinekdal e di tutti gli atleti e le persone del mondo⠀ ⠀ Siate forti, #StayAtHome e fate attenzione 💪🏾⠀ ⠀ Il nuovo campo di allenamento si chiama… ⠀ Quarantena PP Arena, aperto 24 ore su 24 🏋🏾♀⠀ Mi diverto ad allenarmi a casa 🏠 con il mio amico @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ (So che qualche malizioso parlerà del fatto che indosso la maglia della Juventus 😏, ma lo faccio solo per dare un segno di supporto al mio amico, non c’è nessun’altra ragione 😁).
What appeared to be an imminent return has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the Frenchman had to train at his house with United team-mate Victor Lindelof on Wednesday.
“Paul is going through a tough time,” Raiola said.
“However, let’s be clear, because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is only focusing on bringing a great end to the season with Manchester United.
“He wants to come back into the team and ensure that United can reach the Champions League.”
Asked about Pogba’s future, his agent told Marca: “You can never say what will happen, today we just don’t know. At this moment, the only things that matter are the club and the team.
“Then, after, we can see what is possible; there was great interest in him last year, but it wasn’t possible. We’ll see what happens.”
Sensitivities regarding Raiola’s comments are understandable given ongoing speculation about Pogba’s future, so his views about taking a client to Real Madrid this summer will naturally raise eyebrows.
Zinedine Zidane is a well-known admirer of the France international, whose United contract runs to 2021 with the option of an additional year.
“I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer,” said Raiola, whose client Erling Haaland recently spurned United for Borussia Dortmund.
“It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.
“My relationship with Los Blancos is very good. I am in contact with Jose Angel (Sanchez) and I love discussing football with him.”