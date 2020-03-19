News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba 'going through a tough time' at Manchester United this term

Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba 'going through a tough time' at Manchester United this term
By Press Association
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:16 PM

Mino Raiola admitted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is “going through a tough time” as the super-agent revealed his intention to take a “great player” to Real Madrid this summer.

Having returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record deal in 2016, the 27-year-old last summer publicly admitted he was open to a new challenge.

Raiola’s comments fuelled speculation at the time and have continued to punctuate a poor season for Pogba, whose ankle problems have restricted him to just eight appearances in all competitions.

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 Supporting our Juventus and Sampdoria friends @blaisematuidiofficiel, @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world who are facing this difficult moment.⠀ ⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀⠀ ⠀ New training camp is called ...⠀⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾‍♂⠀⠀ Having fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends ... that's all, nothing more 😁).⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇹 A sostegno degli amici di Juventus e Sampdoria @blaisematuidiofficiel e @albinekdal e di tutti gli atleti e le persone del mondo⠀ ⠀ Siate forti, #StayAtHome e fate attenzione 💪🏾⠀ ⠀ Il nuovo campo di allenamento si chiama… ⠀ Quarantena PP Arena, aperto 24 ore su 24 🏋🏾‍♀⠀ Mi diverto ad allenarmi a casa 🏠 con il mio amico @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ (So che qualche malizioso parlerà del fatto che indosso la maglia della Juventus 😏, ma lo faccio solo per dare un segno di supporto al mio amico, non c’è nessun’altra ragione 😁).

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

What appeared to be an imminent return has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the Frenchman had to train at his house with United team-mate Victor Lindelof on Wednesday.

“Paul is going through a tough time,” Raiola said.

“However, let’s be clear, because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is only focusing on bringing a great end to the season with Manchester United.

“He wants to come back into the team and ensure that United can reach the Champions League.”

  • Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea
  • Wolves 1-1 Man Utd
  • Man Utd 1-2 Crystal Palace
  • Southampton 1-1 Man Utd
  • Man Utd 1-1 Rochdale
  • Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal
  • Watford 2-0 Man Utd
  • Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle

Asked about Pogba’s future, his agent told Marca: “You can never say what will happen, today we just don’t know. At this moment, the only things that matter are the club and the team.

“Then, after, we can see what is possible; there was great interest in him last year, but it wasn’t possible. We’ll see what happens.”

Sensitivities regarding Raiola’s comments are understandable given ongoing speculation about Pogba’s future, so his views about taking a client to Real Madrid this summer will naturally raise eyebrows.

Paul is going through a tough time. However, let's be clear, because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is only focusing on bringing a great end to the season with Manchester United

Zinedine Zidane is a well-known admirer of the France international, whose United contract runs to 2021 with the option of an additional year.

“I definitely want to take a great player to Real Madrid, and I will try to do so this summer,” said Raiola, whose client Erling Haaland recently spurned United for Borussia Dortmund.

“It would be a source of pride for me and my players because Real Madrid are a great club.

“My relationship with Los Blancos is very good. I am in contact with Jose Angel (Sanchez) and I love discussing football with him.”

More on this topic

English football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemicEnglish football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemic

Borussia Monchengladbach players to defer wages during coronavirus shutdownBorussia Monchengladbach players to defer wages during coronavirus shutdown

Joe Cole gives Tanguy Ndombele advice on how to react to Jose Mourinho criticismJoe Cole gives Tanguy Ndombele advice on how to react to Jose Mourinho criticism

EFL release £50m to ease financial burden on clubsEFL release £50m to ease financial burden on clubs

Mino RaiolaPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time todayThe stay at home challenge – how sports stars passed the time today

Padraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as plannedPadraig Harrington optimistic Ryder Cup will be played in September as planned

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotelsGary Neville and Ryan Giggs let health workers stay free at their hotels

Russian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place todayRussian ice hockey and Turkish basketball – Some sport did take place today


Lifestyle

The Menu takes huge solace in the truly inspirational response of the Irish food world and the Irish public at large, all rallying to support one another.The Menu: Feed the Heroes; Support local producers

Classic fashion is making a comeback – and this spring is all about crisp shirts. By Prudence Wade.Crisp shirts are a wardrobe must-have this season

Leading neurosurgeon Dr Rahul Jandial tells Lisa Salmon about the simple lifestyle measures that can help keep your brain healthy.How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

Expecting your newborn to actually “sleep like a baby” means you could be in for bit of a shock, despite the picturesque lace-draped crib you invested in and all those rosy expectations about a calm and tranquil motherhood.The best guide for new mums Lucy Wolfe's new baby sleep guide

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »