Minister Ross calls on FAI president to withdraw nomination for re-election

FAI president Donal Conway
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:17 PM

The Sports Minister has asked the man nominated to be the next FAI president to stand down.

Shane Ross says Donal Conway should withdraw his name "in the best interests of football".

Yesterday, it was revealed Mr Conway has been nominated unopposed by AGM members to continue as FAI president.

Last month, he said he wanted to remain in the role as part of an interim solution recommended by the Governance Review Group report into the FAI's structures.

But Minister Ross has today written to him to ask him to stand down.

He says that in April, it was stated the board of the FAI would step down to allow for a new board to be constituted in the best interests of Irish football.

Minister Ross says that, contrary to that commitment, Mr Conway has now been effectively re-elected.

He asks him to withdraw his nomination for re-election at the forthcoming AGM on July 27.

Minister Ross claims this is necessary "to allow for new leadership, with credible reform credentials, in the best interests of football".

Donal Conway nominated unopposed for FAI presidency

