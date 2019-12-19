News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Minamino heading to Anfield as Liverpool start their January shopping

By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:42 AM

Liverpool have announced the signing of Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino after he passed a medical.

The PA news agency understands the 24-year-old Japan international, who impressed in two Champions League matches against Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He arrives for a bargain £7.25million after the Reds activated his release fee last week.

Minamino will officially become a Liverpool player on January 1 and will go straight into Klopp’s squad, meaning he could be involved in the FA Cup third round tie at home to Everton on January 5.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true,” Minamino told Liverpoolfc.com.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

On his experience against Liverpool this season Minamino added: “From those games I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity.

Takumi Minamino against James Milner this season (Nick Potts/PA)
“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

