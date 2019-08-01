News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Millwall handed FA fine over alleged racist chanting

Millwall handed FA fine over alleged racist chanting
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Millwall have been fined £10,000 (€10,959) and ordered to implement an ‘action plan’ over alleged racist chanting by supporters at their FA Cup match against Everton last season.

Millwall were charged by the Football Association after some fans were heard using a racist term derogatory to the Asian community during their fourth-round win at The Den.

An FA statement read: “The FA investigated allegations of discriminatory behaviour and chanting during the club’s Emirates FA Cup fixture against Everton FC on January 26, 2019, after becoming aware of a video posted on social media.

“The FA subsequently alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or colour, during the fixture.

“An independent regulatory commission has ordered Millwall FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £10,000.”

Millwall said they were disappointed by the punishment.

In a statement, the Championship club said: “The club accepts, as it has done throughout, that there was a clear breach of said regulation during the aforementioned game.

“Despite that acceptance, and after thoroughly studying the full written reasons for the majority verdict, the club fundamentally disagrees with several elements which have shaped the subsequent sanction against it.

“That said, however, no appeal will be made as the club feels that this will only serve to further an already lengthy legal battle which would in no way assist with its continued aim – nor football’s as a whole – to rid the game of discrimination.

“The club’s efforts, both logistically and financially, will be better served enhancing its existing measures and initiatives, and this will remain its focus following this disappointing sanction.”

There was also trouble before the match with a man slashed across the face during a brawl.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Dónal Óg Cusack: 'Would I be interested in managing Cork someday? Course I would'

More on this topic

Shamrock Rovers hoping to navigate heat of Cyprus in bid to make Europa League third roundShamrock Rovers hoping to navigate heat of Cyprus in bid to make Europa League third round

Aston Villa sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom HeatonAston Villa sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton

FAI set to appoint Meinert as new Ireland women’s bossFAI set to appoint Meinert as new Ireland women’s boss

Shamrock Rovers’ Dan Carr calls for cool heads in Cyprus heatShamrock Rovers’ Dan Carr calls for cool heads in Cyprus heat

EvertonfootballChampionshipMillwallTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dundalk bow out of Champions League with defeat to QarabagDundalk bow out of Champions League with defeat to Qarabag

Nicolas Pepe expected to complete club-record move to Arsenal within 24 hoursNicolas Pepe expected to complete club-record move to Arsenal within 24 hours

Nuno Espirito Santo taking nothing for granted against CrusadersNuno Espirito Santo taking nothing for granted against Crusaders

Tiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openersTiger Woods commits to PGA Tour play-off openers


Lifestyle

Attract three key insects and you’ll find you’ve made some really helpful friends, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin Three key insects you should attract to your garden now

When it comes to exercising after having a baby, it’s important to start at your own pace and build it up, says Aoife HearneReady to bounce back? When exercising after having a baby, start at your own pace and build it up

Solo dining is not to be sniffed at, food writer Felicity Cloake tells Ella Walker.Why you should try the decadent art of eating alone at a restaurant

Overtourism is a growing problem, so why not try something new? Sarah Marshall recommends alternatives to popular hot spots.6 bucket-list destination swaps to beat the crowds

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »