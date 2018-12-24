NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Milivojevic hopes Palace can build momentum after shock win against City

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 03:12 PM

Crystal Palace will host Cardiff on St Stephen's Day brimming with confidence after a stunning victory at Manchester City.

The Londoners shocked the reigning champions and Premier League title favourites by coming from behind to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It was a completely unexpected result with Palace having won just two of their previous 11 games but, with one of them coming against Leicester the week before, Roy Hodgson’s men now have momentum.

They will look to build on that as they take on a very different kind of opponent in Neil Warnock’s Cardiff.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic, who scored Palace’s third goal at City from the spot, said: “It will be a totally different game. Saturday was a massive three points, especially before that game.

“We’ll have a few days to prepare and we are going to see but to score three goals to win against Man City, I am so proud. That gives you a lot of confidence and we are now going to play the next one.”

Palace found success at City by defending stubbornly and taking their limited chances when they arose. They did benefit from a goal of the season contender from Andros Townsend and a rash challenge from Kyle Walker, which led to Milivojevic’s penalty, but the result was earned from hard work.

Milivojevic said: “If you go there and score three goals against City – they don’t give you many opportunities, they don’t give you much space – I think you can say you deserve (to win).

“We defended well over 90 minutes because that is the way we decided to play against them and it worked until the end.

“We won a massive three points and I am so happy for the team, the coaching staff and the fans. We are all happy and very proud.”

- Press Association


