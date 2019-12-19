News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mikel Arteta ‘remains in talks with Arsenal over head coach role’

Mikel Arteta ‘remains in talks with Arsenal over head coach role’
By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Arsenal remain in talks with Manchester City regarding the appointment of former player Mikel Arteta as their new head coach.

The Gunners fuelled speculation of an imminent announcement of Unai Emery’s permanent successor by postponing Thursday afternoon’s scheduled press conference.

However, the PA news agency understands negotiations regarding compensation for the Manchester City assistant coach have yet to be concluded.

There was no change. I don’t have any news. We prepared the game as best as possible. Before, during and now after and we did it

Spaniard Arteta, who played for the Gunners from 2011 to 2016, reportedly said his farewells to staff at City on Thursday morning.

Later in the day, interim Gunners boss Freddie Ljungberg was expected to face the media at his club’s London Colney training ground to preview Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton.

The Swede, another former Gunners player, has been placed in temporary charge since Emery was sacked on November 29, but has overseen just one victory in his five-match tenure.

Arsenal sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and the same number clear of the top-flight relegation zone following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to Arteta’s current club.

Mikel Arteta was present at Oxford on Wednesday night for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mikel Arteta was present at Oxford on Wednesday night for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup win (Mike Egerton/PA)

That result led to the Gunners’ hierarchy stepping up their plans to recruit Emery’s long-term replacement, with managing director Vinai Venkatesham pictured outside Arteta’s house in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is understood City are unhappy that Arsenal did not ask for permission to speak to Arteta and are especially annoyed because no approach was made when club officials met for last weekend’s fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

City, however, do not have an issue with the 37-year-old and will allow him to make his own decision.

Arteta was alongside City boss Pep Guardiola on Wednesday night as the Premier League champions won 3-1 at Sky Bet League One club Oxford to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Freddie Ljungberg, pictured, has been in temporary charge of Arsenal since the sacking of Unai Emery (Adam Davy/PA)
Freddie Ljungberg, pictured, has been in temporary charge of Arsenal since the sacking of Unai Emery (Adam Davy/PA)

Post-match, Guardiola insisted: “There was no change. I don’t have any news. We prepared the game as best as possible. Before, during and now after and we did it.

“I spoke (Tuesday), my press conference I had 48 questions and 35 were about Mikel so I don’t have to say anything more until there is news.

“When there is news, in my next (press) conference when you ask me something I will answer.”

Arteta made 110 league appearances for Arsenal before retiring in 2016. He is poised to take up his first managerial role after three years as Guardiola’s assistant.

More on this topic

Mikel Arteta expected in Man City dugout as talks with Arsenal continueMikel Arteta expected in Man City dugout as talks with Arsenal continue

Arsenal closing in on Man City assistant Mikel Arteta as new managerArsenal closing in on Man City assistant Mikel Arteta as new manager

Ljungberg calls for swift appointment at Arsenal following Manchester City lossLjungberg calls for swift appointment at Arsenal following Manchester City loss

Ljungberg will prepare Arsenal for negative home atmosphereLjungberg will prepare Arsenal for negative home atmosphere

footballFreddie LjungbergMikel ArtetaUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Daniel Levy: Maybe one day Mauricio Pochettino will come back to TottenhamDaniel Levy: Maybe one day Mauricio Pochettino will come back to Tottenham

Scheduling of Ballyhale Shamrocks’ clash with Slaughtneil far from ideal - Joey HoldenScheduling of Ballyhale Shamrocks’ clash with Slaughtneil far from ideal - Joey Holden

Former Scotland captain Laidlaw announces international retirementFormer Scotland captain Laidlaw announces international retirement

5 things you might not know about new Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino5 things you might not know about new Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino


Lifestyle

Rick O’Shea tells Irene Feighan he used to worry about his appearance but it no longer bothers him.Who, me? RTÉ's Rick O’Shea on suffering from imposter syndrome

Well-known figures such as Fiona Shaw, Joe Duffy and Sonia O’Sullivan tell Richard Fitzpatrick about the reads they’ve been most impressed with in 2019.Well-known figures tell us about their favourite book of 2019

Professor Joseph Butler, consultant spine surgeon, Mater Private Hospital and National Spinal Injuries Unit, Mater Misericordiae University HospitalWorking Life: From dawn to dusk with a consultant spine surgeon

Marjorie Brennan talks us through her highlights for 2019.Our contributor Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »