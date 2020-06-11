Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal players for Black Lives Matter support

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was proud of his players for their support of the Black Lives Matter campaign ahead of their friendly with Brentford on Wednesday.

The Gunners wore t-shirts with a variety of messages on them, such as ‘I can’t breathe’, ‘My skin is not a crime’ and ‘I’m not black but I stand with you’, in support of the protests going on around the world.

They also took a knee before kick-off, a symbolic way to show support, popularised by American football player Colin Kaepernick, which is also being reviewed by Olympic organisers.

The Spaniard said the idea came from the players.

Earlier today at Emirates Stadium, our squad and staff wore Black Lives Matter shirts, before the players and Mikel Arteta took the knee on the pitch ahead of kick-off. pic.twitter.com/ymj0QetBwE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 10, 2020

Arteta said on Sky Sports’ Football Show: “The thing that I like most is that it came from them.

“I got a phone call from the captain asking to do that, I spoke with the club straight away and we were very clear that we wanted to support their intentions, everyone collaborated, we created the shirt.

“It was a really strong message and it is more powerful because it comes from them. They think they have to support these types of causes.”

The PGA Tour is back this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, with players observing a moment’s silence at 8.46am – honouring George Floyd.

World number one Rory McIlory is one of several big names to support the move and the wider issues involved. Rory McIlroy spoke of his childhood admiration for Tiger Woods (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Not using that tee time is a wonderful gesture,” he said.

“My hero growing up was Tiger Woods. Tiger doesn’t look the same as me, has had a very different upbringing to the one that I have had. But he was my hero growing up and it didn’t matter what colour his skin was, what his beliefs were.

“A great word that I’ve sort of been thinking of over the last couple of weeks is ‘tolerance’. I think everyone can just be a little more tolerant, and a little more educated and not as ignorant.”