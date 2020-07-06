News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mikel Arteta keen to extend midfielder Dani Ceballos’ time at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta keen to extend midfielder Dani Ceballos’ time at Arsenal
By Press Association
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 10:41 PM

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to strike a deal with Real Madrid to keep hold of midfield dynamo Dani Ceballos.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has become a key figure for the Gunners as his season-long loan has progressed, and he scored the last-minute winner in the FA Cup win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Ceballos also showed his passion for the cause when he charged off the bench back onto the pitch to celebrate Alexandre Lacazette’s clincher at Wolves on Saturday.

And that infectious enthusiasm has clearly rubbed off on Arteta, who said: “I am really happy with him.

“I love how much he likes to play football, the passion he puts into every training session and in every game. His celebrations, whether he’s on the pitch or on the bench, he puts his life into it.

“He’s evolving the right way and has become a really important player for us.

“We are talking to the club – obviously we don’t own the player, it’s not in our hands. The clubs need to have communication and see what we can do.”

Back-up goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept three clean sheets in four matches since replacing the injured Bernd Leno.

Emiliano Martinez kept Wolves at bay (Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA)
Emiliano Martinez kept Wolves at bay (Catherine Ivill/NMC Pool/PA)

But Arteta has told the 27-year-old he needs to maintain that consistency over a prolonged spell if he is to make the number one spot his own.

“That’s what he’s been trying to do for a long period now at the club,” said Arteta.

“As I said before, his preparation, his attitude has been spot on. He’s been very respectful, very patient and now that he has the opportunity, he’s grabbing it.

“At this level, it’s not about two, three, eight or 10 games, it’s about the consistency over a lot of games and that’s what he needs to prove now.”

Arsenal host Leicester on Tuesday evening but Arteta confirmed there will be no return to the squad for outcasts Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi.

More on this topic

Hugo Lloris plays down clash with Son Heung-minHugo Lloris plays down clash with Son Heung-min

Frank Lampard not worried about Tammy Abraham’s contract situationFrank Lampard not worried about Tammy Abraham’s contract situation

Focus on Jose Mourinho as Spurs edge to victoryFocus on Jose Mourinho as Spurs edge to victory

Tottenham remain in fight for European spots after beating EvertonTottenham remain in fight for European spots after beating Everton


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Dani CeballosfootballMikel ArtetaArsenalTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

A first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at ArsenalA first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at Arsenal

Daniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrakeDaniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrake

Patience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston VillaPatience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston Villa

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia defaultMichael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default


Lifestyle

Esther McCarthy previews some of the Fleadh’s Irish and international offerings.How to attend the Galway Film Fleadh from the comfort of your own couch

Whether you’re on staycation or risking a trip away, Marjorie Brennan offers suggestions on novels for a wide variety of tastesThe best fiction books for the beach and beyond this summer

Q. Sometimes I know that an orgasm just isn't going to happen. Is it really so bad to fake it?Sex File: Is it wrong to fake an orgasm?

Financial advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: You have made your home beautiful in lockdown, now make sure it is properly protected

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »