Mikel Arteta happy to fill Pep Guardiola's shoes as Man City simply best

By Andy Hampson

Mikel Arteta has hailed Manchester City as the best side in the world as he prepares to fill in for suspended manager Pep Guardiola in the Champions League tonight.

Guardiola must serve a touchline ban during tonight’s Group F opener versus Lyon at the Etihad Stadium as a result of his sending-off in last season’s quarter-final defeat to Liverpool.

That will leave Arteta to direct affairs from the bench and the Spaniard was given a chance to warm up for managerial responsibilities as Guardiola asked him to carry out the pre-match press conference.

Arteta spoke confidently at the City Football Academy, praising the squad that powered to Premier League title glory last season.

He said: “For me we have the best players in the world and I look at our players as if they are the best. I wouldn’t change my players for any others. They are absolutely fantastic, the hunger in this group is incredible.

“People talk about money to spend but people have to look inside this club, what we have created, it’s phenomenal.”

Arteta, 36, has no qualms about stepping in for Guardiola, with whom he will not be allowed contact with during the game, but admits it is not ideal to be without the inspirational head coach.

Arteta said: “Obviously he is very disappointed. We all know how much the Champions League means to him. But he had a reaction to something in a big game and they made a decision and this is the situation. We respect the decision. He wouldn’t choose the situation but I am here, I will try to do my best to reduce the impact of not having Pep.

“It is a good challenge, a very nice challenge, but if I had to choose, I would choose Pep on the touchline because he does that job better than anyone else.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta was heavily linked with the vacancy at the Emirates Stadium before Unai Emery was appointed in the summer.

How close he came to the job, though, he would not say.

He said: “I didn’t talk about that two or three months ago and I didn’t make a statement, and I don’t think today is the day to talk about it. You all know something happened but the reality is I am here and I am very happy.”

Arteta did not deny he has ambitions to become a manager, however.

He said: “I am privileged to be where I am. I feel very fulfilled with the job I am doing at the moment.

“If you ask me the question, one day in the future, will I be a coach the answer is probably yes — but I am really happy where I am.

“We have a fantastic momentum and there is still a lot of room for this club to grow, so I am very pleased with where I am.”

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay claimed he is now a more mature player — but does not own a red leather jacket — after returning to Manchester for the first time since leaving United. The Dutch forward endured a miserable 19-month spell at Old Trafford before joining Lyon last year.

Former United team-mate Wayne Rooney said in a recent interview that Depay once turned up in a Rolls-Royce, wearing a red leather jacket and cowboy hat, for a reserves fixture after being dropped by Louis van Gaal.

Depay, who is now one of Lyon’s chief attacking spearheads, laughed off that story.

The 24-year-old said: “Me and Wayne are very good friends. Of course he is a legend and when I heard about it I was just questioning — I don’t have a red leather jacket out of my thousand leather jackets!

“But I understand what he meant with it and that’s it. It doesn’t need to be brought up again. It’s in the past.

“I’m a flamboyant guy and I like nice stuff but that doesn’t mean I couldn’t be more smart. I’ve become more mature.

“Other than that, sometimes we take things too seriously and you should laugh about a joke and keep going. I’m sure he is happy with how I turn up now and the football player I am.”