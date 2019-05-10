NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Mike Phelan signs three-year deal as Manchester United assistant manager

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Mike Phelan has been appointed Manchester United’s permanent assistant manager on a three-year contract, the club have announced.

Phelan, who served as Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at United before departing shortly after the Scot in 2013, returned to the club alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December last year.

The pair came in on a deal until the end of the season, but Solskjaer was named the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in March, and now Phelan has followed the Norwegian in committing to the club where he made more than 100 appearances between 1989 and 1994.

“I am thrilled to be back as assistant manager,” Phelan said.

- Press Association

