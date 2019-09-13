News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Middlesbrough taking legal advice over Derby’s stadium sale

Middlesbrough taking legal advice over Derby’s stadium sale
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 03:38 PM

Middlesbrough are preparing to take legal action against the English Football League over claims that it did not enforce its financial rules over Derby’s stadium.

The PA news agency understands Boro are planning to sue the governing body over what they believe to be a loophole in the regulations that has been exploited by several clubs.

Derby, who finished a point ahead of the Teessiders to deny them a place in last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-offs, did so after owner Mel Morris used another of his companies to buy Pride Park For £80million, reported to be almost twice the £41million value listed on the club’s books, and then lease it back to the Rams.

As a result, they were able to post a pre-tax profit of £14.6million and avoid sanction under EFL profit and sustainability rules which prevent clubs from making losses of more than £13million a year over a 36-month period.

Boro were not commentating on a report on Friday which claimed they are to sue the league over the matter, although sources on Teesside confirmed legal advice has been taken.

An EFL spokesman said: “We do not comment on the financial circumstances of specific clubs.”

For his part, Morris is adamant his club have committed no offences, telling talkSPORT: “We’ve done nothing wrong. We’re very comfortable with what we’ve done. The valuation, in our opinion, was fair and reasonable.

“We didn’t use a loophole. Let’s be very clear on this, there is no loophole here. The rules are extremely specific on this, that the sale of a fixed asset is allowable. It’s a single sentence. It is allowable.”

Boro chairman Steve Gibson has been an outspoken critic of clubs he alleges have spent beyond their means and yet not been sanctioned, as Birmingham were last season when they were docked nine points after recording a loss of almost £10million in excess of the limit.

Speaking as new head coach Jonathan Woodgate was unveiled in June, he said: “If the rule is not going to be followed, don’t have it, and if the rule is there…

“If we have have a centre-half who picks the ball up in the penalty area, I don’t expect the referee to ignore it. If a player deceives the referee, I don’t expect that to be ignored, and I don’t expect the EFL and other clubs to ignore Financial Fair Play.

“It’s there, it’s a rule, it’s an important rule, it needs to be followed and if it’s not followed, sanctions must be taken against those clubs that cheat.”

Asked what the solution was, Gibson replied: “That lies with the EFL. We’re just Middlesbrough, we’re a minnow in this. The EFL and the other clubs have got to act against it.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pellegrini: Time to move on from Declan Rice’s decision to represent EnglandPellegrini: Time to move on from Declan Rice’s decision to represent England

Chelsea count out Kante for Wolves encounterChelsea count out Kante for Wolves encounter

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid cannot dwell on Luka Modric injuryZinedine Zidane says Real Madrid cannot dwell on Luka Modric injury

Ex-Cork City star Sean McLoughlin up for the fight at St MirrenEx-Cork City star Sean McLoughlin up for the fight at St Mirren

Mel MorrisSteve GibsonChampionshipDerbyMiddlesbroughTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Snake interrupts tennis matchSnake interrupts tennis match

Pellegrini: Time to move on from Declan Rice’s decision to represent EnglandPellegrini: Time to move on from Declan Rice’s decision to represent England

Chelsea count out Kante for Wolves encounterChelsea count out Kante for Wolves encounter

Ireland U20s will return to Cork to defend Six Nations titleIreland U20s will return to Cork to defend Six Nations title


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »