Mick McCarthy would consider going overseas as he targets management return

Mick McCarthy: Targeting 1,000 matches in club management.

Mick McCarthy has vowed to bounce back after losing his job as Republic of Ireland boss.

McCarthy is targeting reaching 1,000 matches in club management as he ponders his next move.

McCarthy, 61, was due to leave the Ireland post on July 31 but with the coronavirus crisis rewriting the football calendar he left early so that Stephen Kenny could take charge.

The former Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich Town boss currently stands on 899 games in club management.

On the 1,000 game target, McCarthy said: “I have always said that. That is something that has not changed. First and foremost this is not retirement.

“I am judging myself against Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock who are my peers. They have got ten years on me so I am still cracking on.

“I don’t put any timescale on it. As long as I am enjoying it, and I am, I will continue to do it. I would consider going overseas. I am open-minded. That is the term. I am open-minded.

“Every time you lose a job you never think that you will ever get another one. It is always the same. I will go back in and I guess at the moment it is if, when, where, what. I don’t know.

“This season, when will it resume? But we all know that when it does, jobs will come up because that is just the nature of the game.

“I would like to see it resume first. Let’s get playing and watching football again first. Plus that would be a sure sign that maybe things are getting back to normal and we seem a long way from that at the moment.”

While disappointed at how his second reign in charge of Ireland came to an end, he is also very philosophical.

The fact that it meant my contract couldn’t involve the Euros is miniscule compared to what other people are going through. In the bigger scheme of things I am sat in my garden listening to the birds sing.

“I am not cooped up in a one-bedroom flat with two kids around me so I am very pragmatic about it all. To qualify and take the games in the Euros would have been the best option, but the next best option was to leave and let Stephen get on with it because it is his job now.

“I had done a lot of homework on Slovakia in the play-offs but I won’t be needing that. All the data is at the FAI.”

Once the play-off against Slovakia was postponed last month, McCarthy had a feeling that time would be against him and he added: “Everyone who asks me, I say the same thing.

“When I took the job on the 1st of December 2018 I got asked all the questions because of the situation with me and Stephen and people were saying ‘what happens if you qualify for the Euros and you do really well?’

“I said I am leaving on the 31st of July 2020. That is my contract and that is when I will be leaving. So I knew that if it (the Euros) went beyond then I would be gone.”

When football does resume, Ireland are potentially 180 minutes from reaching the Euros, but McCarthy said: “That sounds like it is very close doesn’t it? But it’s not and by the way, there are a lot of ifs buts and maybes that involves. When are they going to be played? We have two away games. Slovakia away and potentially Belfast and Bosnia away so there are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes about doing it.”