Mick McCarthy will relish meeting Swiss in Euro revenge mission

At least some of us were well aware in advance that no Euro 2020 qualifying group could contain more than two host nations so when Germany joined the Netherlands in Group C we knew that Ireland would dodge that particular bullet.

But when the Irish duly came out of the hat next, the sharp intake of breath in the Convention Centre in Dublin told you that not everyone present was fully up to speed on Uefa rules and regulations. And, though based on a misapprehension, it made for the most dramatic moment of the whole day.

“We all had a moment,” a smiling Mick McCarthy admitted afterwards. “You had a moment when you were watching. It was Group C. But someone with magic fingers on a laptop shifted it, whoever that was and whatever algorithm decided it! No, they explained beforehand that that could happen, of course, but it was still a bit of a surprise when it did.”

But if the realisation that Ireland had evaded the Group of Death by the skin of their teeth took another moment or two to sink in, it didn’t take a whole lot longer for the sight of McCarthy’s team actually being paired with familiar foes Switzerland and Denmark Group D to remind us that no draw at this level is ever generous to a fault.

“I think there was a collective sigh of relief but I think it was a bit premature when you’re looking at Switzerland and Denmark in the group,” said the new manager. “It’s hardly made it easy. Holland have had a good Nations League but prior to that they didn’t look great though they’re on a bit of a resurgence now. Germany have been spiralling down but I think that will turn around pretty quick. People will say it’s good not to have drawn an Italy or a France or a Spain. But my worry always when you play against Switzerland and Denmark is that they are as good as those other teams but without the special status glamour that is given to others. They are bloody tough and have good players so they are the teams that concern me more than the others. And I think Georgia was the hardest one out of the fourth pot as well.

“But I do think we got a break in terms of travelling and preparation — and in terms of missing Azerbaijan as well. Georgia is a long trip but Azerbaijan is even further. Little breaks? Let’s hope that’s one of them as well.”

Another is that Ireland, being in a five-team group, will only have to play eight rather than 10 games which means McCarthy might have a couple of chances to check out players in an international setting outside of the qualifying campaign.

“Yeah, I might be able to but what happens if we play the first game and we win and we play the second game and we win,” he responded. “We might then want to win a friendly to keep that momentum going. I remember playing with Jack (Charlton) and that didn’t change too often: if you were winning you kept going.”

As Ireland manager, McCarthy has a bit of painful history with Switzerland, of course.

“It was my last match, wasn’t it? I didn’t lose many competitive games, so, chance for revenge.”

Thanks for headline, Mick, but all joking aside…

“I’m not joking. Every game I’ve ever lost rankles. Funnily enough, I remember those better than the ones I won, to be honest.”

Including, at the very outset of his playing career with Ireland, a 3-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Copenhagen in 1984.

“That was my first competitive match away,” he recalled. “Preben Elkjaer, Soren Lerby, Laudrup, it was like the Red Arrows coming past us, they were pretty good those boys.”

A far remove from the Danes, then and now, are Gibraltar, though McCarthy reckons the minnows will take modest hope for causing an upset if they are able to play their games on the artificial home turf of their tiny Victoria Stadium.

“Yeah, it does give them a bit of hope,” McCarthy suggested, “because it will be a pitch lads don’t play on, that lads don’t particularly like playing on. Fortunately, we can get on one and train on one but I don’t want to get on a 4G pitch to train for four or five days. All the other coaches and managers at home will be wringing their hands and hoping I’m not doing that. I think it does give a team an advantage having played on it. And it would put a doubt in the minds of all the others. But if that’s the case, there is nothing you can do about it so go and play on it.”

In terms of his ambitions for qualifying directly from this group — as opposed to having to rely on negotiating a route through the Nations League play-offs — McCarthy is hoping that history repeats itself.

“I’m always optimistic about getting into the top two and I go back to when we had Holland and Portugal in our qualifying group (for the 2002 World Cup),” he reflected. “We were written off, particularly in the away games, no chance, and I’d be coming home and I’d be out of a job. But that didn’t happen and we ended up in the World Cup in 2002. I’m looking to do exactly the same now.

Back then, the home crowd was vital to us and Lansdowne Road was an amazing place to play and I have very happy memories there from the games we played and the games we won. The one I’ll remember forever was the Holland game which was just incredible. If we can get back to that atmosphere then we have a chance. If we don’t, it’ll make it a lot harder.

One thing he knows for sure: with scant preparation, he’ll have to get his team ready to hit the ground running in March.

“Yeah, there are times that you have to do that,” he agreed. “When I went to Ipswich, they were bottom of the league on seven points. I arrived on a Wednesday, we were playing Birmingham on the Saturday, and we beat them. Is it the same point? It is the same. It’s a matter of getting the lads going and see if we can get a result.”