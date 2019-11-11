News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mick McCarthy: 'VAR is ruining football as a spectacle'

By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Mick McCarthy has claimed VAR is ruining football after admitting referees used to get “95%” of decisions correct anyway.

The Republic of Ireland boss was mystified after David McGoldrick, who trained with his international team-mates in Abbotstown today, was denied a goal in Sheffield United’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham on Saturday.

What would have been an equaliser for the Blades was ruled out by the video assistant referee because John Lundstram’s toe was adjudged to have been offside after a lengthy wait, leaving more than one member of the McCarthy family perplexed.

The Ireland boss said: “My view is that it’s ruining it at the minute, it’s ruining it as a spectacle.

“My son was at the Tottenham game on Saturday and he said, ‘Dad, it was four minutes and they all start booing…’ It was the most ridiculous decision I’ve seen.

We used to complain about referees and now we complain about somebody that we can’t see. I suppose that’s anonymous for them, that’s OK.

McCarthy, who is preparing for a friendly against New Zealand on Thursday evening and a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier clash with Denmark four days later, admitted he has not been averse throughout his career to moaning about officials.

However, he also acknowledged that he and long-time assistant Terry Connor would always sit down on a Monday morning to review the weekend’s game and often discovered that the referees were right more often than not.

He said: “TC and I would always watch the games back on a Monday morning. Despite the fact we might have been having a bleat and a whinge about the referees, Monday morning, 95 per cent, I would say, of the decisions they got right.

“There might be a throw-in and then there would be an odd one where it’s a real blatant one and we’d be moaning, and then there would be a blatant one in our favour and then there wouldn’t be one for two or three months and at the end of the season, it probably equalled itself out.

“And despite all this technology, I’m still not sure that they get the decisions right, so I preferred it before, I must be honest.”

McCarthy delighted to have McGoldrick back as he awaits news on Connolly injury

TOPIC: Soccer

