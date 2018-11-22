Mick McCarthy to be offered Ireland job - reports

It is being reported that Mick McCarthy will take over as Republic of Ireland manager for the second time.

Mick McCarthy during the Goodbody Jackie's Army Squad Reunion at The K Club, Straffan, in Co. Kildare. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.

The 59-year-old is said to arrive in Dublin this weekend to negotiate a contract that will see him take over from Martin O'Neill who departed his role yesterday.

McCarthy first managed Ireland from 1996 to 2002 and led the country to the last 16 of the World Cup in his final year before resigning.

He left his most recent spell with Ipswich back in April.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny, who is still being linked with the vacant post said today that managing his country would be the "ultimate honour".

"I don't have a dream team. I think, ultimately I'm a football coach and I have great respect for all the players at Dundalk and for everyone connected to the club.

I think managing your country is the ultimate honour. If you offered me the job of managing Real Madrid or Barcelona or Ireland, I would choose to manage Ireland, because it's the greatest honour you can have as an Irishman.

On Twitter, former Ireland left-back backed the idea of a McCarthy-led Irish team.

He tweeted: "Who is the best person to become manager of Ireland? If it was me I would have Mick McCarthy all day long!

"Mick is proven at International level. Plus what he achieved at @Official--ITFC was remarkable as on a shoestring budget! And for me he is brilliant at motivating players."

Mick is proven at International level. Plus what he achieved at @Official_ITFC was remarkable as on as shoe string budget! And for me he is brilliant at motivation players.... 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪— Ian Harte (@ianharte23) November 21, 2018

Others have taken to social media to express their mixed feelings on the reports.

Big Mick McCarthy is back 😂😂. Don’t know how I feel right now— Mikey Murray (@mikeyLUFC94) November 22, 2018

Just to remind people isn’t Mick McCarthy the manager who didn’t realise Spain were down effectively to nine men during extra-time in 2002 World Cup?— John Barrington (@PhuckAllCraic) November 22, 2018

I'll welcome Mick McCarthy back with open arms #COYBIG— Frɑncis Creɑven (@FCr_91) November 22, 2018

Mick McCarthy to return as Roy Keane leaves? It’s funny how things (Sai) pan out in the end.— Ger Tuohy (@Regyouth) November 22, 2018

Not sure what Mick McCarthy is going to bring to the party other than experience of doing the job before and attempting to buy most of the squad at some stage in his managerial career.— Rob Brennan (@RobBrennan82) November 22, 2018

Can someone please explain what achievements Mick Mccarthy accumulated in his first tenure as @FAIreland Irish manager? & lets remember he had the quality of Roy Keane, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Shay Given & Richard Dunne to name a few, John Delaney knows he won't rock the boat! pic.twitter.com/jfFU69hz7E— philthrill69 (@philthrill69) November 22, 2018

