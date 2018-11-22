Home»sport

Mick McCarthy to be offered Ireland job - reports

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 03:08 PM

It is being reported that Mick McCarthy will take over as Republic of Ireland manager for the second time.

Mick McCarthy during the Goodbody Jackie's Army Squad Reunion at The K Club, Straffan, in Co. Kildare. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.

The 59-year-old is said to arrive in Dublin this weekend to negotiate a contract that will see him take over from Martin O'Neill who departed his role yesterday.

McCarthy first managed Ireland from 1996 to 2002 and led the country to the last 16 of the World Cup in his final year before resigning.

He left his most recent spell with Ipswich back in April.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kenny, who is still being linked with the vacant post said today that managing his country would be the "ultimate honour".

"I don't have a dream team. I think, ultimately I'm a football coach and I have great respect for all the players at Dundalk and for everyone connected to the club.

I think managing your country is the ultimate honour. If you offered me the job of managing Real Madrid or Barcelona or Ireland, I would choose to manage Ireland, because it's the greatest honour you can have as an Irishman.

On Twitter, former Ireland left-back backed the idea of a McCarthy-led Irish team.

He tweeted: "Who is the best person to become manager of Ireland? If it was me I would have Mick McCarthy all day long!

"Mick is proven at International level. Plus what he achieved at @Official--ITFC was remarkable as on a shoestring budget! And for me he is brilliant at motivating players."

Others have taken to social media to express their mixed feelings on the reports.

- Digital Desk


